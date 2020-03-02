Business
India-born Nokia president, CEO Rajeev Suri steps down
Updated : March 02, 2020 10:31 PM IST
Nokia's Board of Directors has appointed Pekka Lundmark as President and Chief Executive Officer of Nokia who will take charge of his new role on September 1, 2020.
Suri earlier had indicated to the Nokia board that he was considering stepping down from his role at some point in the future, provided a solid succession plan was in place.
Suri will leave his current position on August 31, 2020, and continue to serve as an advisor to the Nokia Board until January 1, 2021.