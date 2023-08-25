India’s biggest conglomerates are coming with a fresh wave of listings

A wave of new listings from India’s large conglomerates is becoming a more emphatic theme with some big announcements from Reliance Industries Limited (RIL).

Share Market Live NSE

Jio Financial Services (JFS) recently demerged from RIL and listed on the stock exchanges as a newly listed entity from the business house after 17 years while QIA’s investment in Reliance Retail Ventures doubling its valuation to $100 billion raises expectations of an Initial Public Offerings (IPO) in the near term. Reliance’s digital services business, Jio Platforms, has also achieved scale and size for the shareholders to await an IPO of this business vertical in the coming years as RIL grows during its Golden Decade.

MD Mukesh Ambani had said at RIL’s Annual General Meeting that the company will dedicate itself to making Reliance "more robust, more resilient, more purpose-driven, and truly future-ready, so that, in the near term, Reliance more than doubles its value by the end of its Golden Decade in 2027”.

It’s not Reliance alone, large business houses of India like Tata, Birla, Piramal, and JSW are all seeing this theme play out as their new businesses reach scale and size after 15-20 years of their last market offerings.

Aditya Birla Group listed Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund in October 2021; this was after 14 years of the listing of its telecom arm Idea Cellular in 2007.

Ajay Piramal demerged the Pharma business last year after 15 years of Piramal Glass.

Tata Sons with several listed companies will launch the IPO of Tata Tech after 19 years of its last IPO of IT giant TCS.

Even Sajjan Jindal’s JSW Infra is gearing up for an IPO, the last offering by the group was 14 years back when JSW Group listed JSW Energy.

Salil Pitale of Axis Capital says that the large business houses have demonstrated a sustainable track record and have gained the trust of the investors, and foreign investors, too, like companies with established corporate governance standards.

It is the scale and size of new verticals kicking in for the large business houses. Last financial year, RIL’s retail business grew by 30 percent in revenue and digital services grew by 20 percent. These businesses are growing at a higher rate than flagship oil-to-chemicals (O2C) businesses. Both have gained sizable EBITDA with digital at over six billion dollars and retail at over $2 billion. As both digital and retail gain size, private equity investors also expect value unlocking in the coming years.

Jio Platforms raised over 1.5 lakh crores in 2020 from investors like Facebook, Google, Qualcomm and many marquee private equity players like KKR, ADIA, TPG, and General Atlantic, among others.

Soon after, in the same year, Reliance Retail Ventures raised Rs 47,265 crores from investors, many of whom had invested in Jio Platforms as well like Silver Lake, KKR, ADIA, and TPG, among others.

There is a premium attached to the large, trusted business houses that have delivered shareholder returns for close to a century. The goodwill created, resilience showcased over decades and business continuity with sustainable models that have weathered many storms strike a chord with the investor community, especially, the retail shareholders as they look out for more listings from India’s large conglomerates.