India an extremely important market for us, plan to expand beyond audio: Nothing India VP

Nothing, a consumer tech venture by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, is keen on building an ecosystem of "connected" products and services and is counting on India to be one of its important markets, a top company official said. The London-based company, which is backed by Indian entrepreneur Kunal Shah, has partnered with Walmart-owned Flipkart for its foray into the Indian market.
