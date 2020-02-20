#TelecomAGRDues#Coronavirus#Budget2020
India allots import licences for 1.1 million tonnes of refined palmolein from Indonesia

Updated : February 20, 2020 03:32 PM IST

India put refined palm oil and palmolein on the list of restricted items on January 8, a move sources said was retaliation against top supplier Malaysia after its criticism of actions in Kashmir and a new citizenship law.
In the second week of January New Delhi privately urged palm oil importers to boycott Malaysian products after Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad criticised India’s actions in Kashmir and its new citizenship law.
India’s edible oil industry has been seeking import curbs on refined palm oil to boost local refining.
