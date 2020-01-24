Income-Tax Dept raids on Lalit Hotels led to Rs 1,000-crore black foreign assets, says CBDT
Updated : January 24, 2020 08:20 PM IST
The search operation has so far resulted in seizure of unaccounted assets valued at Rs 24.93 crore, says CBDT
The department had launched raids at 13 premises of the Bharat Hotels Group.
Bharat Hotels Grou runs over a dozen such luxury facilities at present.
