Managing big firms are always a challenge, to say the least. It becomes harder in time of economic downturn, like the one the world is witnessing now. Many firms, that seems to be working seemingly well have ended up going bankrupt in a blink of an eye affecting thousands. Here is a look at ten such infamous bankruptcies.

Gold's Gym

(Representational Image: Sinot)

Nothing evokes more passion among fitness enthusiasts as the name 'Gold's Gym.' The fitness firm that revolutionalised fitness concepts announced last May that it was filing for bankruptcy, adding that "no single factor" has harmed its business more than COVID-19.

Avianca

(Image: Reuters)

The Columbian carrier has been seen by millions as the carrier for the whole of Latin America. The carrier which connected the region to the world filed for Chapter 11 protection last May. While COVID-19 has been pointed as the main culprit, experts believe that the carrier was already in the death bed prior to the pandemic spread.

NPC International

(Representative image)

The operator of fast-food brands like Pizza Hut and Wendy's filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last July after occurring debts of approximately $1 billion.

Remington

(Representative image)

The iconic US gunmaker filed for bankruptcy in 2018 owing to rising debts and a large number of lawsuits following several shootouts in the US. With support rising for a full or partial gun ban in the US there seems to be a little scope of resurrection for the gun maker.

Virgin Atlantic

(Image: REUTERS)

The iconic British carrier and its sister firm Virgin Australia filed for bankruptcy and bailout last year after global lockdown due to the spread of COVID-19.

Enron

(Stock image)

Once the biggest name in the fields of energy supply and commodity trading, the company’s decline began after venturing into fields such as broadband and water management that turned out to be white elephants. The nail in the coffin was stuck when it became known that the company was trying to hide the loss using various tricks. And when the firm filed for bankruptcy in 2001 no one was surprised.

Kodak

(Stock image)

The Eastman Kodak Company, popularly called Kodak dominated the photography market for decades. However, the American firm simply could not update itself and found itself at sea with the advent of digital cameras and smartphones. The company, whose name led to the term ‘Kodak smile’ finally went bankrupt in 2013.

Pan Am

(Representative image)

No carrier evokes more emotions among aviation enthusiasts than that of Pan Am that began in 1927 as a small mail and passenger service connecting Florida and Cuba. However, the energy crisis after the Yom Kippur war and terror attacks on its plane (Lockerbie bombing) hit the company hard forcing it to shut shop in 1991.

General Motors

(Representative image)

The iconic American automobile manufacturer filed for bankruptcy protection in 2009. The bailout plan for the firm cost the US public an astounding sum of around $9 billion.

Lehman Brothers

(Image: REUTERS)