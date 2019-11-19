#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
In Chennai, sambar and chutney feel the pinch of soaring onion prices

Updated : November 19, 2019 03:40 PM IST

Over the weekend, red onion prices in Chennai began inching towards Rs 80 per kilogram, while baby onions began touching an unimaginable Rs 100 per kilogram.
Chennai’s Sangeetha chain of restaurants has chosen to absorb the price-hike and let margins take a bit of a beating, after contending with a catch-22 scenario.
As supplies continue to dwindle, baby onions are facing their worst price-hike in a while with skyrocketing rates.
