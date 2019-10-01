#CorporateTaxCut#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
In a first, Anil Ambani threatened with class action lawsuit at Reliance Power AGM

Updated : October 01, 2019 08:20 AM IST

Massive erosion of wealth due to poor performance leading to frequent rating downgrades has forced irate shareholders of the Anil Ambani Group companies to complain against the management and threaten to file class action suit.
Speaking at the AGM of Reliance Power in Mumbai on Monday, a shareholder even threatened to make history by filing the country's first class action suit against the group companies, if the issues he raised are not addressed in the next two-three months.
Distraught shareholders also raised concerns in the RCom's AGM, and sought clarity from the resolution professional who was chairing the meeting.
cnbc two logos
Top brokerage calls for October 1: Macquarie bullish on Indiabulls Housing; Credit Suisse 'neutral' on Maruti

CNBCTV18's top stocks to watch out for on October 1

10 things you need to know before the opening bell on October 1

