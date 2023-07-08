CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness NewsImportant to evaluate if growth undermines profitability in business: Groww's Harsh Jain

Important to evaluate if growth undermines profitability in business: Groww's Harsh Jain

Important to evaluate if growth undermines profitability in business: Groww's Harsh Jain
Read Time3 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Moneycontrol News Jul 8, 2023 5:35:46 PM IST (Published)

The panelists in growth vs profit debate recognized the crucial role that growth plays in achieving success, especially in competitive markets.

There is a need to evaluate the importance of striking a balance between pursuing growth and ensuring profitability, said Harsh Jain, co-founder of financial services platform Groww on July 7.

Live TV

Loading...

According to Jain, who was speaking at a panel discussion at the Moneycontrol's Startup Conclave in Bengaluru on July 7, Groww is performing well in terms of profitability and revenue, and their primary goal is to enhance market penetration and expand their market presence.
Along with Jain, the session was also attended by Ruchira Kalra, founder of fintech unicorns ofbusiness and Oxyzo; and Vidit Aatrey, founder of online shopping brand Meesho, who provided their perspectives on the ongoing discussion surrounding growth and profitability in businesses.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X