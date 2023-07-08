Important to evaluate if growth undermines profitability in business: Groww's Harsh Jain

The panelists in growth vs profit debate recognized the crucial role that growth plays in achieving success, especially in competitive markets.

There is a need to evaluate the importance of striking a balance between pursuing growth and ensuring profitability, said Harsh Jain, co-founder of financial services platform Groww on July 7.

According to Jain, who was speaking at a panel discussion at the Moneycontrol's Startup Conclave in Bengaluru on July 7, Groww is performing well in terms of profitability and revenue, and their primary goal is to enhance market penetration and expand their market presence.

Along with Jain, the session was also attended by Ruchira Kalra, founder of fintech unicorns ofbusiness and Oxyzo; and Vidit Aatrey, founder of online shopping brand Meesho, who provided their perspectives on the ongoing discussion surrounding growth and profitability in businesses.