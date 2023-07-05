IKEA parent Ingka Group announces its first retail centre ‘Lykli’, to open in Gurugram in 2025

“Ingka Centres’ move to India is a part of its strategy to expand into new markets and to shape a portfolio of retail-led destinations that are fit for the future and appeal to all,” Ignka Centres had said in June 2021.

Ingka Centres, part of IKEA’s parent company Ingka Group has announced that its mixed-use retail centres in India will be called ‘Lykli’ and the first one is set to open in Gurugram in late 2025.

Ignka Centres, which is the group’s shopping centre division, in June 2021, announced a 130,000 square metre IKEA-anchored mixed-use development in Gurugram at an investment of Rs 3,500 crore (€400 million). “Ingka Centres’ move to India is a part of its strategy to expand into new markets and to shape a portfolio of retail-led destinations that are fit for the future and appeal to all,” the company said at the time.

According to a statement from the company, Lykli will not only be a shopping centre with local and global brands, but will also have dining and entertainment along with office facilities as well as spaces for community events.

Earlier this year, Ingka Centres also announced that PVR became the first tenant of Lykli Gurugram with a nine-screen movie multiplex as a part of a leisure offer.

“Shopping malls have long been perceived as simply places to shop. Ingka Centres´ immersive experiences challenge this outdated concept and transform shopping malls into a destination for many people to recharge, play, build emotional connections and nurture community. Lykli will capture that promise in its own unique way directly speaking to the people of Gurugram,” said Anna Larsen, Global Marketing Manager for Ingka Centres.

The name Lykli, Ignka said, comes from ‘lycklig’, a Swedish word for ‘happy’.

The company, when it had first announced the centre, had said it expected the latter to attract over 20 million people annually.

The retail destination from the Ingka Group comes at a time when India's retail landscape is anticipated to surge at an annual growth rate of 29 percent with retail sales within shopping malls of the top eight cities poised to reach $39 billion by 2027.

Apart from the centre in Gurugram, Ignka Centres will also be setting up another shopping centre in Noida, with an investment of €500 million.

The Ingka Group first forayed into India in 2018 with the first IKEA store in Hyderabad, post which it has opened two more of its flagship stores in Mumbai and Bengaluru, along with two city store formats in Mumbai. IKEA’s next store is expected to open in Delhi, while the company is also looks to expand its city stores in Mumbai and Bengaluru.