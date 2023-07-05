IKEA parent Ingka Group announces its first retail centre ‘Lykli’, to open in Gurugram in 2025

“Ingka Centres’ move to India is a part of its strategy to expand into new markets and to shape a portfolio of retail-led destinations that are fit for the future and appeal to all,” Ignka Centres had said in June 2021.

Ingka Centres, part of IKEA’s parent company Ingka Group has announced that its mixed-use retail centres in India will be called ‘Lykli’ and the first one is set to open in Gurugram in late 2025.

Ignka Centres, which is the group’s shopping centre division, in June 2021, announced a 130,000 square metre IKEA-anchored mixed-use development in Gurugram at an investment of Rs 3,500 crore (€400 million). “Ingka Centres’ move to India is a part of its strategy to expand into new markets and to shape a portfolio of retail-led destinations that are fit for the future and appeal to all,” the company said at the time.

According to a statement from the company, Lykli will not only be a shopping centre with local and global brands, but will also have dining and entertainment along with office facilities as well as spaces for community events.