IKEA opens its first in-mall store in Mumbai at R City

Swedish home furnishings retailer IKEA on Thursday opened its second small-format city store in Mumbai at R City Mall. This is the retailer's fifth store in India.

The new IKEA store is spread across 72,000 square feet and is the first store to be located in a shopping mall. The retailer had announced its launch in June.

The new store "offers over 7,000 well-designed, affordable, good quality, functional, and sustainable home furnishing products. Customers will be able to place orders for over 5,000 products that will be delivered to them, and they can buy 2,000 products directly from the stores," it said in a statement.

The retail store will have 15 room sets for inspirations and ideas. It will also have a 150-seater restaurant that will serve Indian and Swedish delicacies with many vegetarian options.

IKEA had launched its first store in Navi Mumbai in 2020, and in the following year opened another store in Worli, Mumbai. The Swedish retailer had launched its e-commerce services in Maharashtra in 2019.

"With a planned investment of Rs 6,000 crore in Maharashtra, IKEA is expecting to attract close to 4 million visitors in Mumbai this year," it said in a statement.

Susanne Pulverer, Chief Executive Officer & Chief Sustainability Officer at IKEA India, said that the new store is an example of the company's commitment to becoming more accessible, affordable and sustainable for people.

"With our growing retail presence, Maharashtra becomes the strongest omnichannel presence market in India with a big format store, city stores and online platforms for our customers to shop from IKEA. We continue to stand by our vision to create a better everyday life for people," she said.

Alan Buckle, Customer Meeting Point Manager, IKEA R CITY, said the company aims to offer home furnishing solutions that match the aspirations and dreams of the people of Mumbai for a better everyday life at home. Buckle said that with the opening of the new store, "we are now coming even closer to the homes of many more people and love to inspire them with great solutions for living in small spaces, living with children and also for organising their living. With our unique and affordable IKEA range we aim to meet the needs and dreams of the whole family with our home furnishing offer for everyone".

The retailer said it has hired 180 co-workers with 76 percent of them being local and it plans to employ more people from the local neighbourhood. "IKEA truly believes that it will create the best work environment for its many co-workers, offering equal pay and growth opportunities for all. With IKEA’s focus on local sourcing, IKEA is working with 12 local suppliers in Maharashtra for food and home furnishing products," the statement added.

IKEA is available online in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune and Bengaluru. Its big format stores are also operational in Bengaluru and Hyderabad.