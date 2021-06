Swedish home furnishings retailer IKEA has entered Gujarat, with the launch of its mobile app and e-commerce service in Ahmedabad, Surat and Vadodara. With this, IKEA now sells its products online in six cities in India, including Hyderabad, Mumbai and Pune.

In Ahmedabad, Surat, and Vadodara, IKEA will deliver to all pin codes, and deliveries can be arranged to most locations within seven days of placing the order.

IKEA said in a statement the app and the e-commerce website will offer more than 8,000 home furnishing products, along with practical solutions for the home. Of this, the online store will offer 1,000 products priced below Rs 200.

Prices of all products will be the same across India, both in offline and online stores. To be affordable to many more customers, IKEA has been lowering prices on some of its popular products as part of its ‘New Lower Prices’ initiative over the last year.

IKEA’s entry into Gujarat comes a week after the furnishing major launched its mobile app in India in a bid to tap more customers and add a new customer base, especially millennials and the younger population, through the app.

Kavitha Rao, Country Commercial Manager, IKEA India said: “We are very excited to bring our passion and knowledge for home furnishings to the many people of Ahmedabad, Surat and Vadodara through the IKEA shopping app and online store. We will offer the full range of IKEA products and solutions for every part of the home, including bedrooms, kitchen and dining, living, outdoors, workspaces etc. As we continue to battle the global pandemic, many people are shopping online, and we are happy to bring home furnishings closer to more people in India and enable them to shop safely from their homes.”

However, IKEA’s two physical stores in Hyderabad and Mumbai continue to remain shut amid restrictions in the respective states.

The company has seen a significant dent on its business in the country due to the closure of its physical stores.