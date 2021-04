The IIT Madras-backed startup, Melvano raised an undisclosed amount of seed funding from seasoned angel investors. The funds will help in expansion both geographically and expand across other exam categories, it said in a statement.

The company said that it is also planning to increase its spending in the research and development department. The founders believe innovation is the key to success in the edtech domain, keeping that in mind, many more features will be added briefly.

The investment comes from angel investors Arjun Sarwal, head of SEA at TikTok Singapore; Hareram Jha, senior vice president at Noon Dubai; and Sunil Kamath, vice president at PlayMagnus, the release stated.