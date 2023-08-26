Igniting change: How NBFCs can empower women entrepreneurs

In India, women who venture into entrepreneurship have the odds stacked against them. They’re faced with not only the customary socio-cultural barriers but also the added weight of unpaid care work. These factors today are serving as an obstruction to the growth of women-led businesses, particularly in rural areas. Amidst these challenges, there is an equally pressing concern that is hindering the growth of women entrepreneurs – the lack of accessible finance. This double-edged sword isn't just another statistic; it’s a symptom of systemic blockages acting as a stopper to the growth of the Indian economy.

The fabric of support - community and finance

In India, women entrepreneurs drive 14percent of businesses and employ around 30percent of the female workforce. Their potential to create 150-170 million jobs by 2030 is undeniable, but the path to progress is often mired by inadequate formal support, weak ecosystems, and data gaps. A recent survey showed that women founders often find themselves at the receiving end of gender stereotypical myths deeply rooted in start-up ecosystem, despite their high intent and performance.

Resolving this, hinges on two factors:

1. Creating an empowering atmosphere: By rallying behind a shared narrative and infusing innovation, we can amplify the capacity of women entrepreneurs to build thriving businesses.

2. Building a dependable credit avenue: The struggle for formal credit is a grave reality for women. A startling 90% of women entrepreneurs resort to informal sources. Mainstream lenders shun them due to size, governance, and credit history concerns. Yet, there's a glimmer of hope in the form of Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs).

Some of the factors that can help women entrepreneurs expand their businesses are tailored financial solutions, faster loan processing, and minimal documentation. In this context, NBFCs can be a great opportunity. These institutions can provide loans to women entrepreneurs with less documentation and fewer hurdles. With Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities making up a big component of the MSME sector, it is crucial that women entrepreneurs in these cities receive a boost so that the sector itself can flourish.

NBFCs: The light at the end of the tunnel

GAME and SIDBI are pioneering the NBFC Growth Accelerator Program (NGAP), an innovative venture, a first of its kind, that promises to reshape the landscape. Imagine a program akin to global accelerators, but custom-tailored for small NBFCs that cater to underserved sectors. NGAP's blueprint comprises a holistic assessment strategy, combining foundational evaluation with personalised interventions that can enable NBFCs to grow robustly.

This growth journey involves specific guidance from experienced mentors and experts who can guide MSMEs through their own successes and downfalls. With SIDBI’s financing, this not only strengthens exceptional NBFCs by enhancing their capabilities but also fosters an environment where smaller enterprises can flourish, eventually gaining access to institutional funding from larger banks or NBFCs as they progress. The cycle of giving back can truly thrive.

Carving a brighter future

In a landscape where women entrepreneurs often fight alone, NBFCs could be their allies. By bolstering these financial intermediaries through NGAP, a domino effect can reshape their trajectory. This program aims to shed light on the power of NBFCs to define and contribute to women's businesses, narrow financial divisions, and help Indian women's entrepreneurial spirit soar.

Further, GAME and the National Rural Livelihoods Mission (NRLM) / State Livelihood Resource Missions (SLRMs) aim to bolster the capabilities of aspiring women entrepreneurs from the existing 12 million SHGs, to scale their enterprises by facilitating access to individual bank loans and pre-money / post money initiatives, at the national level.

A heartfelt shoutout to The/Nudge Forum for hosting the impactful charcha '23. This convergence of minds across livelihoods, tech, policy, and business is the force that drives us closer to vanquishing poverty in our lifetime.

Note: The author of this article is Ramesh Dharmaji, Senior Advisor, GAME.

Charcha is an initiative towards closing the distance between samaaj, sarkaar and bazaar, (society, government and markets) and was held in-person on Aug 23-Aug 24, at ISB, Hyderabad. Click here for more details

