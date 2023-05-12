IFL Enterprises reports net profit of Rs 50.84 lakh

On the consolidated front, company reported total income of Rs 946.98 lakh, EBITDA of Rs 75.63 lakh and Net profit of Rs 51.81 lakh in FY23.

Gujarat based IFL Enterprises Ltd, engaged in the papers and stationery business, has successfully turnaround the business operations in FY23. Company reported standalone net profit of Rs 50.84 lakh in FY23 as against net loss of Rs 21.30 lakh in FY22. Total income during the year reported growth of 153 percent YoY to Rs 646.22 lakh as against total income of Rs 254.78 lakh in FY22. Company reported EBITDA of Rs 70.75 lakh in FY23.

Live Tv

Loading...

On the consolidated front, company reported total income of Rs 946.98 lakh, EBITDA of Rs 75.63 lakh and Net profit of Rs 51.81 lakh in FY23.

Company has recently secured export orders worth$ 8.16 million (approx. Rs 67 crore) from Kenyan company, Frereana Holding Ltd. The order is for the supply of writing books, textbooks, bond paper and copier papers for schools in Kenya. The company has completed the due diligence with the overseas partner. The export shipments are scheduled from June 2023 and are expected to be completed by March 2024. The order is subject to 80 percent advance payment as per the agreed terms of the contract, the balance 20 percent on order delivery.