IFL Enterprises receives export orders worth $8.16 million

IFL Enterprises Ltd, one of the leading company in the business of trading of all kinds of papers and stationary items, has received export orders from Kenyan company, Frereana Holding Ltd. The order is for supply of writing books, text books, bond paper, copier papers for schools in Kenya. Total FOB value of the order is estimated worth $8.16 million (approximately Rs 67 crore) which is to be completed within 1 year, the company said.

The company has completed the due diligence with the overseas partner. The export shipments are scheduled from June 2023 and expected to be completed by March 2024. The order is subject to 80 percent advance payment as per the agreed terms of the contract, balance 20 percent on order delivery.

Frereana Holding Ltd in its letter confirming the order to IFL Enterprises Ltd dated April 21, 2023 has stated that Government of Kenya has awarded the company to supply writing books, text books, bond paper, copier paper which is placed with IFL Enterprises Ltd.