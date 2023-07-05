IEX Q1 Business Update: June overall volume up 8% YoY; market clearing price at Rs 5.17/unit

By Meghna Sen

The average market clearing price during the quarter under review was Rs 5.17 per unit, a decline of 33 percent from Rs 5.37 per unit of the corresponding quarter of last fiscal, IEX said

Power trading platform Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) achieved 8,946 million units (MU) overall volume in the June quarter (Q1) of fiscal FY24, including green market trade of 272 MU, 5.33 lakh RECs (equivalent to 533 MU) and 2.44 lakh ESCerts (equivalent to 244 MU). The overall volume during the month was higher by 8 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

The country's premier energy exchange achieved 25,125 MU volume across all segments during the June quarter, a grow of 8 percent over the same period a year ago, IEX said in a BSE filing on Wednesday.