CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness NewsIEX Q1 Business Update: June overall volume up 8% YoY; market clearing price at Rs 5.17/unit

IEX Q1 Business Update: June overall volume up 8% YoY; market clearing price at Rs 5.17/unit

IEX Q1 Business Update: June overall volume up 8% YoY; market clearing price at Rs 5.17/unit
Read Time3 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Meghna Sen  Jul 5, 2023 4:58:39 PM IST (Published)

The average market clearing price during the quarter under review was Rs 5.17 per unit, a decline of 33 percent from Rs 5.37 per unit of the corresponding quarter of last fiscal, IEX said

Power trading platform Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) achieved 8,946 million units (MU) overall volume in the June quarter (Q1) of fiscal FY24, including green market trade of 272 MU, 5.33 lakh RECs (equivalent to 533 MU) and 2.44 lakh ESCerts (equivalent to 244 MU). The overall volume during the month was higher by 8 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

Live TV

Loading...

The country's premier energy exchange achieved 25,125 MU volume across all segments during the June quarter, a grow of 8 percent over the same period a year ago, IEX said in a BSE filing on Wednesday.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X