IDP Education strengthens presence in India with launch of four new offices

IDP, a leader in international education services, will launch four new offices in India by February 2023 to help Indian students realize their overseas education dream. With this expansion, IDP will have 73 offices across the country, leading on the path of the maximum number of physical presence across India in the international education industry. The offices will be inaugurated in Delhi (North), Dilsukhnagar (Hyderabad), Khanna (Punjab), and Hoshiarpur (Punjab).

Looking at the growing demand for study abroad, IDP also plans to grow its existing offices at Guwahati, Jammu, Calicut, and Trissur with larger teams. With its world-class counselling and digital innovation, IDP Education helps students pursue their academic goals in popular countries such as Australia, Canada, the US, the UK, New Zealand, and Ireland and provides end-to-end study abroad assistance right from choosing the best destination, programs and institution, completing applications and visa requirements, applying for education loan, health insurance, money transfer services, accommodation, overseas bank account, SIM card, etc.

On this occasion, Piyush Kumar, Regional Director - South Asia and Mauritius, IDP Education, said, "Our aim is to fulfil the study abroad dream of every student in India. Launching these four new offices is another step to getting closer to our customers and providing them with the best services. We pride ourselves in being the one-stop solution for all international education requirements and support our customers at every part of their study-abroad journey.”

The international education industry is growing at a rapid pace. Almost 1.8 million Indian students are expected to study abroad by 2024, with total student spending exceeding US$75 billion. India has become a top sender for leading destinations, like Canada, the US, Australia, and the UK. International mobility and demographics trends suggest that more students from South-East Asian countries are poised to pursue an overseas education in 2023.