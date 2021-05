IDBI Bank has terminated rating engagements with global rater S&P for issues under MTN (medium-term note) bond programme.

S&P Global Ratings has affirmed its 'BB' long-term and 'B' short-term foreign currency issuer credit ratings on IDBI Bank with a negative outlook, the bank said in a regulatory filing. It has also affirmed the 'BB' programme rating on senior secured notes under its MTN programme, it added.

"However, as the MTN bonds rated by S&P were fully repaid on November 30, 2020, the bank had terminated the rating engagements/agreement with S&P for various issues made under the MTN bond programme on May 21, 2021," IDBI Bank said.

Among others, the bank said the rater has revised upwards their assessment of the bank's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) to 'b+' from 'b-'.

Also, S&P has lowered their assessment of the likelihood of extraordinary government support to high from very high, in view of likely divestment by government, as per budgetary announcement, it said.

In its rating rationale, S&P said the agency has affirmed it as it expects the improving financial performance of the lender to offset the risk of its weakening link with the government.

"The impending divestment of the majority government-owned bank could reduce the likelihood of external support, in our view," said the rater.

IDBI Bank is now has a majority holding by LIC at 49.24 percent stake. The government owns 45.48 percent, thus taking the promoter shareholding to a total of 94.71 percent.