ICICI Bank to hire more investment bankers, courtesy IPO boom Updated : April 21, 2021 04:59 PM IST Major companies like Zomato, Policybazaar and Nykaa E-Retail are set to go public this year About $3 billion has been raised through public offerings in India so far in 2021 ICICI Bank plans to add five mid-to-senior level executives in investment banking, institutional equities units Published : April 21, 2021 04:59 PM IST