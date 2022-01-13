ICICB Group to operate high-end luxury jewelry production

The ICICB Group is establishing a fashion-industry jewelry line, ICICB Jewelry, a new identity to make a mark in the industry.

The Group's new effort focuses on creating uniquely crafted jewels, combining conventional and cutting-edge technology. It creates unmatched high-end, one-of-a-kind collections while pushing the boundaries of the diamond industry, the group said in a statement.

"The ideas of the individual companies are important and can lead to significant and beneficial actions. However, the exchange of ideas among the companies themselves had an even greater impact that may lead to distinct projects and actions. This concept was adopted by the ICICB Group to translate personal ideas into outstanding high-end and fine jewelry pieces," the company said.

ICICB Group has joined forces with Marvel – a trailblazer of colored diamonds – to source high-quality diamonds and produce jewelry that achieves a high level of customer satisfaction and loyalty to the Group brand, it said.

"With a growth in assets from $10 billion to $16 billion, the Group sees a bright future in the luxury business, boosting the development of the hospitality industry and other real-estate projects," it added.

The ICICB Group, based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, enables its clients to obtain valid industry insights to develop solutions for the next generation. The Group chose Dubai because it is one of the few countries that maintained pre-pandemic living standards for its citizens.

With a focus on financial services and investment management, the Group develops and delivers new products and services to meet the expectations of stakeholders, including customers and partners. As new projects move forward, the Group members work diligently to help businesses start up, operate, and become world leaders.