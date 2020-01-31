Business
IIT Kanpur graduate Arvind Krishna is new IBM CEO
Updated : January 31, 2020 09:23 AM IST
Ginni Rometty is leaving the role of IBM CEO, the company said.
During Rometty's eight years at the helm, the Big Blue completed 65 acquisitions,
IBM also said Red Hat CEO James Whitehurst will become its president.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more