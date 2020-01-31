Associate Partner
Countdown

#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Business
Business

IIT Kanpur graduate Arvind Krishna is new IBM CEO

Updated : January 31, 2020 09:23 AM IST

Ginni Rometty is leaving the role of IBM CEO, the company said.
During Rometty's eight years at the helm, the Big Blue completed 65 acquisitions,
IBM also said Red Hat CEO James Whitehurst will become its president.
IIT Kanpur graduate Arvind Krishna is new IBM CEO
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Breach at SpiceJet affects 1.2 million passengers, says report

Breach at SpiceJet affects 1.2 million passengers, says report

Tata Motors Q3 net profit at Rs 1,738 crore, beats estimates

Tata Motors Q3 net profit at Rs 1,738 crore, beats estimates

Startup Street: Urban Company's Abhiraj Bhal says firm hopes to onboard 1 million partners by 2025

Startup Street: Urban Company's Abhiraj Bhal says firm hopes to onboard 1 million partners by 2025

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement