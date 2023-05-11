homebusiness NewsIBLA 2023 | Rural markets have not come back as hoped, but seeing some green shoots: Colgate's Prabha Narasimhan

IBLA 2023 | Rural markets have not come back as hoped, but seeing some green shoots: Colgate's Prabha Narasimhan

By Mangalam Maloo  May 11, 2023 7:36 PM IST (Updated)
Prabha Narasimhan of Colgate-Palmolive India said rural markets are not coming back as the company had hoped. This is a significant challenge for Colgate, given that rural areas represent a significant portion of the Indian market.

business | May 11, 2023 6:54 PM IST
Prabha Narasimhan of Colgate-Palmolive India, speaking on the sidelines of the 18th edition of CNBC-TV18 India Business Leaders Awards (IBLA), shared some interesting insights into Colgate's performance and strategy.

Also Read: IBLA 2023: Indian banks more resilient as they are reliant on retail deposits, says Standard Chartered's Zarin Daruwala
Despite the challenges in the rural market, Narasimhan expressed optimism about the premiumisation trend. She noted that the company can see some green shoots coming, indicating that there is potential for growth in the premium segment of the market.
Narasimhan also spoke about the importance of healthy dissatisfaction within a company. She noted that this approach works brilliantly with a company like Colgate, which is always striving to improve and innovate.
First Published: May 11, 2023 6:54 PM IST
