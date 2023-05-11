IBLA 2023: Meet Vikram Kirloskar, the man who brought Toyota to India

Vikram Kirloskar started with Production Engineering and developed many tools and processes in his early years with the firm
Industrialist and Vice Chairman of Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt Ltd, Vikram Kirloskar was instrumental in bringing Japanese auto major Toyota to India. The 64-year-old passed away in November last year after suffering a massive heart attack in Bengaluru. He is survived by his wife Gitanjali and daughter Manasi.
Vikram Kirloskar joined the family business after graduating from the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology, which is also the alma mater of his grandfather. He graduated with a degree in Mechanical Engineering from MIT. In a 2017 interview with Bindu Gopal Rao, Kirloskar said his background in engineering helped him when he joined the family business after graduating.
Kirloskar attended the Lawrence School in Ooty. In school, he played badminton and did aero modelling and sculpting to build model airplanes – perhaps an early indication of the career in production engineering and manufacturing he would go on to have.
Kirloskar passed away just after Toyota Motor Corp launched its second hybrid car in India, a seven-seat people-carrier, as part of a broader strategy to increase electrified vehicle sales in emerging markets.
After his death, his daughter Manasi Tata has been asked to lead the Kirloskar Group. Manasi, who is the only daughter of the businessman, has been appointed as the chairperson of the Kirloskar Joint Venture's board.
First Published: May 11, 2023 6:39 PM IST
