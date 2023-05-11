IBLA 2023: Meet Vikram Kirloskar, the man who brought Toyota to India

Vikram Kirloskar started with Production Engineering and developed many tools and processes in his early years with the firm

Industrialist and Vice Chairman of Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt Ltd, Vikram Kirloskar was instrumental in bringing Japanese auto major Toyota to India. The 64-year-old passed away in November last year after suffering a massive heart attack in Bengaluru. He is survived by his wife Gitanjali and daughter Manasi.

Vikram Kirloskar joined the family business after graduating from the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology, which is also the alma mater of his grandfather. He graduated with a degree in Mechanical Engineering from MIT. In a 2017 interview with Bindu Gopal Rao, Kirloskar said his background in engineering helped him when he joined the family business after graduating.