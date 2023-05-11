Of Irish descent, Cyrus Mistry was born on 4 July 1968 to a Parsi family in Bombay (now Mumbai), Maharashtra, the younger son of Indian billionaire and construction magnate Pallonji Mistry by his wife Patsy Perin Dubash.

Cyrus Pallonji Mistry, the sixth chairman of the Tata Group and only the second (after Nowroji Saklatwala) not to bear the surname Tata, has been honoured In Memoriam Award at the 18th edition of CNBC TV18's India Business Leader Awards ceremony on May 11, 2023.

Cyrus Mistry's wife Rohiqa Cyrus Mistry, while accepting the award, said, "On behalf of our family, I would like to thanks CNBC TV18 for honouring Cyrus with this. As most of you know, Cyrus chose to stay away from limelight, preferring to have his actions and his work speak on his behalf. Well his journey was tragically cut short, his life inspired many. We will work hard to carry this forward. Once again I thankyou for this honour."

The Indian-born Irish businessman was the chairman of the Tata Group, an Indian business conglomerate, from 2012 to 2016. In mid-2012, he was chosen by a selection panel to head the Tata Group and took charge in December of that year.