IBLA 2023 Highlights: CNBC TV18 honours the best in business—check for full list of winners

And with that, we wrap up our coverage of the 18th edition of CNBC-TV18 India Business Leader Awards. Thank you for joining us. Follow all other updates from the event on our website CNBC TV18.com.
Here's the full list of winners
Brand Campaign of the Year: Dove
Young Turk Startup of the Year: Skyroot
Young Turk of the Year: OfBusiness
The Disruptor: Idea Forge
Social Impact Icon: Ela Bhatt
Lifetime Achievement Award: Venu Srinivasan
Hall of Fame: Azim Premji
In Memoriam: Cyrus Mistry, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Vikram Kirloskar, Rajeev Luthra
Sports Leader of the Year: Nikhat Zareen
Game Changer of the Year: BCCI (Jay Shah)
Entertainment Leader of the Year: Alia Bhatt
Outstanding Contribution to Brand India: Dilip Asbe (NPCI)
Outstanding Company of the Year: Infosys (Salil Parekh)
Outstanding Business Leader of the Year: TV Narendran
TV Narendran: "Tata Steel has been around for 110 years, I often wonder what we will leave behind. Want to leave behind an organization that is financially and culturally future-ready. India is blessed with geological richness, and Tata Steel wants to play a role in its journey....Ultimately, we will have to replace coal with gas or hydrogen. India's regulatory framework needs to support attempts to go green...Tata Steel has made a commitment to go net-zero by 2045, which is an opportunity to work with start-ups...We need a lot of gas for green journey. Its a bouquet of solution that we need to chase. Europe is already doing that and India is moving in that direction.."
"I love my job, otherwise I wouldn't have lasted 35 years in the industry... It's important to choose the industry and company you like....Have tried hard to lose weight, but it doesn't seem to happen!"
The Last category of the today's award night is the Outstanding Business Leader of the Year
Nominees are: Anish Shah, Varun Berry, Salil Parekh, Vellayan Subbiah, TV Narendran, Dinesh Khara
And the winner for this category is: TV Narendran, Managing Director of Tata Steel
Salil Parekh: "Generative AI is the next frontier for everyone. Generative AI allows for a huge impact in productivity. Infosys has used its own tools on open-source platforms to allow software to be developed faster...I believe India can be a leader in generative AI. It will contribute to making India a leader in generative AI...The future for technology is incredible."
The next category of Award is Outstanding Company of the Year
Nominees are: Infosys, Titan, Apollo Hospital, Mahindra, Hindalco, Cipla
And the award goes to Infosys
To receive the award on stage, we have: CEO of infosys Salil Parekh
Founder and former Chairman of WIPRO Limited Azim Premji receives Hall of Fame Award
"Self-belief is the greatest quality that will help drive us into the next sphere. Belief in ourselves, what we can achieve as country and what we can achieve as a nation...."I think I did not dream we will make such a successful foundation and it is making the impact to the country, to the poverty of the country, he said, adding.. If possible, I would tell my younger self to spend more time with my family," said WIPRO founder.
The Chairman Emeritus of TVS Motor Venu Srinivasan receives Lifetime Achievement Award
"I was thrown into the deep end at the age of 26, when my father died. Although I struggled initially but success began coming easily. Sometimes, when success comes too easily, we trip and fall...From 2010 to 2022, TVS has come a long way. Nearly 25 percent of TVS' revenue comes from overseas business. TVS is targeting Latin America and South East Asia where we have a small footprint. I've handed over the baton to the next generation and hope they will achieve our milestones.We should never set financial targets but ones of customer-friendliness. Winning minds and hearts of customers is the key to building large businesses," said Srinivasan.
Alia Bhatt: "To be nominated among stalwarts, makes me feel honoured and blessed. And 2022, yes, but my biggest blockbuster was my daughter which came in the end of the year."
"It is your choice what you want to. You are leading your life. My priorities have changed, my baby and my family is my priority but my first love has been the movies and that's the most important part of me....and I have that proud and support. I feel very grateful and proud, but it is should never be 'either' or 'or'. The women of today should never feel presssure to ace either....You just have to be good enough."
The next category is Entertainment Leader of the Year
Nominees are: Alia Bhatt, Kamal Hassa, Jr NTR and Fahad Fazil
And the winner is Alia Bhatt
Jay Shah: "Thankful to all cricketers who work hard on the field. Thankful to linear and digital viewers for supporting the game of cricket. I would like to dedicate this IBLA award to all our women cricketers..In 2019, women players played their first ever pink-ball test in Australia where they dominated. When I took over the BCCI, I decided we couldn't allow discrimination in match fees and decided on pay parity. There was unanimous agreement over ensuring pay parity for women cricketers in India."
Mitali Raj: "I have seen a whole lot of changes in women's cricket in the last two years. Women's cricket is a viable sport and holds lucrative offers for young girls. Women cricketers on television will inspire many other girls to walk down their path."
Jhulan Goswami: "Women's Premier League will be a game-changer for Women's cricket. More young girls say they want to become WPL players and participate in the tournament."
The next Award is for Game Changer of the Year
Nominees are: Nikhat Zareen, Satwiksairaj & Chirag Shetty, Neeraj Chopra, Savita Punia and Harmanpreet Kaur.
And the winner for the category is The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)
Receiving the award on stage we have, Indian women cricketers Mithali Raj, Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana, Jhulan Goswami, Harmanpreet Kaur and BCCI secretary Jay Shah.
Nikhat Zareen: "I was one of the first girls to start boxing in my village. When I began boxing, my mother was worried who would marry me if I got beaten up."
The next Award is for Sports Leader of the Year
Nominees are: Nikhat Zareen, Satwiksairaj & Chirag Shetty, Neeraj Chopra, Savita Punia, Harmanpreet Kaur.
And the winner for the category is Nikhat Zareen
Dilip Asbe: "Any public infrastructure takes time. When we launched UPI in April 2016, people wrote us off for a year. We will have to give them time. It is one of the first systems to work on a protocol-driven approach. Give ONDC time, we will see a good take-off in 2-3 years."