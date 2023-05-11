IBLA 2023 Live: CNBC-TV18 to recognise trailblazing business leaders today

Venu Srinivasan, TVS Motors: India is one of the most stable economies in the world today, and we are headed in the right direction, I think we will see more than 6% growth this year, hopefully 6.5%, so we have a good year looking forward to.
"We have to be a global company in personal transportation in two wheels. We are looking at electric bicycles, electric motorcycles, scooters, we are already in 100 countries, we need bigger footprints in Latin America, South East Asia. I think, I do hope that one day we will be major players in both the regions. We are already major players in Africa."
Praveer Sinha, Tata Power: Globally everyone is talking about energy transition. Tata Power will play a very important role. Tata Power believes in this, ethos of this company, more than 100 years back, was that we will produce clean power, green power, and cheap and abundant power, and I think that is so true today also. We are very excited about the opportunity.
Nilesh Shah, Capital Envision: Markets teach you to be disciplined, and I think the way you treat your wealth, you got to to treat your health. It is a bigger treasure to have.
Shereen Bhan: It has been 18 years of tracking some of the tallest leaders across India, leaders from different parts of the country but there is one unifying glue in each of these individuals who walked away with an India Business Leader Awards are people who believe in institution building, people who wanted to leave behind a legacy, people who wanted to create not wealth but value for their customers, for their employees, for the society, so these are the people we have honoured here at the India Business Leaders Award.
The winners have been handpicked by an esteemed jury chaired by Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of Aditya Birla Group. The jury comprised of high-achievers and exemplary leaders such as Uday Kotak, Managing Director of Kotak Mahindra Bank; Zarin Daruwala, Cluster CEO of India and South Asia Markets at Standard Chartered Bank; Dinesh Kumar Khara, Chairman of State Bank of India; Sanjeev Mehta, Managing Director of Hindustan Unilever Limited; Anish Shah, Managing Director & CEO of Mahindra Group; TV Narendran, Managing Director & CEO of Tata Steel; Prabha Narsimhan, Managing Director & CEO of Colgate; V Vaidyanathan, Managing Director & CEO of IDFC First Bank; Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute of India; and Rajiv Memani, Chairman & Regional Managing Partner of EY India.
These prestigious awards celebrate individuals who have contributed their knowledge and expertise towards achieving equitable economic growth or have excelled in creating profitable, sustainable, and socially conscious enterprises. The event starts at 5 pm. CNBC-TV18 Managing Editor Shereen Bhan will the start the proceedings.
Today, CNBC-TV18 will give away awards in the following categories:
Young Turk Startup of the Year
Young Turk of the Year
Most Promising Company of the Year
The Disruptor
Brand Campaign of the Year
Social Impact Icon
Lifetime Achievement Award
Hall of Fame
In Memoriam
Sports Leader of the Year
Game Changer of the Year
Entertainment Leader of the Year
Outstanding Contribution to Brand India
Outstanding Company of the Year
Outstanding Business Leader of the Year
The stage is set to hold India's most credible business awards today at Jio World Convention Centre at BKC, Mumbai.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 18th edition of CNBC-TV18 India Business Leader Awards (IBLA). Today, we celebrate the remarkable individuals who have made a significant impact on India Inc. in the past year. These stalwarts have demonstrated exceptional leadership, entrepreneurship, and innovation, and have set the bar high for excellence in business.
