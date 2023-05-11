English
IBLA 2023 Live: CNBC TV18 to recognise trailblazing business leaders today

IBLA 2023 Live: CNBC-TV18 to recognise trailblazing business leaders today

IBLA 2023 Live: CNBC-TV18 to recognise trailblazing business leaders today
By CNBCTV18.com  May 11, 2023 4:35 PM IST (Updated)
CNBC-TV18 IBLA LIVE Updates: The much awaited 'India Business Leader Awards' (IBLA) hosted by CNBC-TV18 is being held today at Jio World Convention Centre at BKC, Mumbai. The 18th edition of annual awards night is being presented by Standard Chartered in partnership with Hindustan Times. The India Business Leader Awards are designed to recognise exceptional leaders, high achievers, and true visionaries in the Indian corporate world. These prestigious awards celebrate individuals who have contributed their knowledge and expertise towards achieving equitable economic growth or have excelled in creating profitable, sustainable, and socially conscious enterprises.

Venu Srinivasan, TVS Motors:  India is one of the most stable economies in the world today, and we are headed in the right direction, I think we will see more than 6% growth this year, hopefully 6.5%, so we have a good year looking forward to. 

"We have to be a global company in personal transportation in two wheels. We are looking at electric bicycles, electric motorcycles, scooters, we are already in 100 countries, we need bigger footprints in Latin America, South East Asia. I think, I do hope that one day we will be major players in both the regions. We are already major players in Africa."

May 11, 2023 5:18 PM

Praveer Sinha, Tata Power: Globally everyone is talking about energy transition. Tata Power will play a very important role. Tata Power believes in this, ethos of this company, more than 100 years back, was that we will produce clean power, green power, and cheap and abundant power, and I think that is so true today also. We are very excited about the opportunity.  

May 11, 2023 5:13 PM

Nilesh Shah, Capital Envision: Markets teach you to be disciplined, and I think the way you treat your wealth, you got to to treat your health. It is a bigger treasure to have. 

May 11, 2023 5:08 PM

Shereen Bhan: It has been 18 years of tracking some of the tallest leaders across India, leaders from different parts of the country but there is one unifying glue in each of these individuals who walked away with an India Business Leader Awards are people who believe in institution building, people who wanted to leave behind a legacy, people who wanted to create not wealth but value for their customers, for their employees, for the society, so these are the people we have honoured here at the India Business Leaders Award. 

May 11, 2023 4:59 PM

The winners have been handpicked by an esteemed jury chaired by Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of Aditya Birla Group. The jury comprised of high-achievers and exemplary leaders such as Uday Kotak, Managing Director of Kotak Mahindra Bank; Zarin Daruwala, Cluster CEO of India and South Asia Markets at Standard Chartered Bank; Dinesh Kumar Khara, Chairman of State Bank of India; Sanjeev Mehta, Managing Director of Hindustan Unilever Limited; Anish Shah, Managing Director & CEO of Mahindra Group; TV Narendran, Managing Director & CEO of Tata Steel; Prabha Narsimhan, Managing Director & CEO of Colgate; V Vaidyanathan, Managing Director & CEO of IDFC First Bank; Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute of India; and Rajiv Memani, Chairman & Regional Managing Partner of EY India. 

May 11, 2023 4:52 PM

These prestigious awards celebrate individuals who have contributed their knowledge and expertise towards achieving equitable economic growth or have excelled in creating profitable, sustainable, and socially conscious enterprises. The event starts at 5 pm. CNBC-TV18 Managing Editor Shereen Bhan will the start the proceedings.

May 11, 2023 4:49 PM

Today, CNBC-TV18 will give away awards in the following categories:

Young Turk Startup of the Year

Young Turk of the Year

Most Promising Company of the Year 

The Disruptor

Brand Campaign of the Year

Social Impact Icon

Lifetime Achievement Award

Hall of Fame

In Memoriam

Sports Leader of the Year

Game Changer of the Year

Entertainment Leader of the Year

Outstanding Contribution to Brand India

Outstanding Company of the Year

Outstanding Business Leader of the Year

May 11, 2023 4:41 PM

The stage is set to hold India's most credible business awards today at Jio World Convention Centre at BKC, Mumbai.

May 11, 2023 4:27 PM

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 18th edition of CNBC-TV18 India Business Leader Awards (IBLA). Today, we celebrate the remarkable individuals who have made a significant impact on India Inc. in the past year. These stalwarts have demonstrated exceptional leadership, entrepreneurship, and innovation, and have set the bar high for excellence in business.

May 11, 2023 4:09 PM

