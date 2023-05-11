TV Narendran, an accomplished business leader and alumnus of IIM Kolkata, has worked closely with billionaire industrialist Ratan Tata, the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons. Currently serving as the CEO and Managing Director of Tata Steel, Narendran has established himself as one of the finest minds in the corporate world.
Tata Steel, a multinational company founded by Jamsetji Tata and Dorabji Tata on January 26, 1907, is part of the Tata Group, a conglomerate with a significant global presence across sectors. Narendran assumed the role of global CEO and MD of Tata Steel on October 31, 2017, taking the helm of this illustrious organisation.
Narendran's journey with Tata Steel began in 1988 when he joined the company. Initially, he worked in the international trading division, honing his skills and gaining valuable experience for nearly six years. During this period, he spent five years in Dubai, further expanding his global perspective.
From 1997 to 2001, Narendran served in the marketing and sales division of Tata Steel, where he played a pivotal role in building the iconic 'Tata Tiscon' brand. His strategic acumen and dedication contributed significantly to establishing Tata Tiscon as a trusted name in the steel industry.
Recognising his exceptional leadership qualities, Narendran was elevated as managing director of Tata Steel in 2013. Under his guidance, the company witnessed remarkable growth and continued to thrive in a competitive market. Four years later, in 2017, he assumed the prestigious position of CEO and MD, continuing to sprearhead Tata Steel's operations as an industry leader.
Born in 1965, Narendran pursued his engineering studies at the Regional Engineering College in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu. Seeking to broaden his knowledge and skills, he pursued an MBA from Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta.
Narendran's leadership at Tata Steel has been marked by his unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainability. His visionary approach has not only propelled the company to new heights but also earned him immense respect within the industry.
Beyond his professional endeavours, Narendran is known for his humility, integrity, and passion for social causes. He has been actively involved in various community development initiatives and continues to inspire others with his strong values.