IBLA 2023 | From engineer to business leader, the inspiring journey of TV Narendran
By CNBCTV18.com May 11, 2023 8:44:06 PM IST (Updated)

Tata Steel CEO and Managing Director TV Narendran on Thursday received the Outstanding Business Leader of the Year award at the 18th edition of CNBC-TV18's India Business Leadership Awards (IBLA) in Mumbai.

Tata Steel ultimately needs to replace coal with gas or hydrogen and this would require a supporting framework from the government, said TV Narendran.
“Ultimately, we will have to replace coal with gas or hydrogen. India's regulatory framework needs to support attempts to go green,” he said after receiving the award.
