IBLA 2023 | Former Wipro chairman Azim Premji wins Hall of Fame award

Ever since Azim Premji took control of Wipro, he diversified the company from producing vegetable oil to providing IT services, software solutions, and consulting services. Premji is also a well-known philanthropist in India as he has contributed a significant amount of his earnings to social causes.

Former chairman of Wipro Limited and one of India's leading business tycoons, Azim Premji, needs no introduction. Born on July 24, 1945, Premji is also known as the Czar of the Indian IT industry.

Premji was born in Bombay (now Mumbai) to a well-known businessman Mohamed Premji. Mohamed Premji was also known as the Rice king of Burma.