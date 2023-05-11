IBLA 2023: ‘Elaben’ Bhatt, A Gandhian and Social Impact Icon

Bhatt was born on September 7, 1933, in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad. She was called a “gentle revolutionary” for her Gandhian practice of non-violence.

Ela Bhatt, a social impact icon and a dedicated women’s rights activist, has been honoured for her extraordinary contribution to empowering women, at the 18th edition of CNBC TV18's India Business Leader Awards ceremony on May 11, 2023.

Bhatt founded the Self-Employed Women’s Association (SEWA), a trade union representing self-employed female textile workers in India. SEWA works to improve their livelihoods through technical training, micro-finance, market linkages and technology.

Bhatt was born on September 7, 1933, in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad. A passionate Gandhian, Elaben, as she was called, passed away November 2, 2022, at an Ahmedabad hospital following a brief illness. She was 89. She was also called a “gentle revolutionary” for her Gandhian practice of non-violence.