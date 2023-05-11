English
IBLA 2023: Customer-centricity is the key to Asian Paints' success, says Ashwin Dani

IBLA 2023: Customer-centricity is the key to Asian Paints' success, says Ashwin Dani

By Mangalam Maloo   May 11, 2023 5:46 PM IST (Published)
Ashwin Dani of Asian Paints emphasised the importance of customer-centricity in Asian Paints' success. He believes that customer is the king and that focusing on customers' needs and preferences is crucial to the company's ongoing success.

Customer centricity is the key to Asian Paints' success, says Ashwin Dani, who is among the attendees at the 18th edition of the CNBC-TV18 India Business Leader Awards.

CNBC-TV18's Mangalam Maloo spoke to Dani, Vice Chairman of Asian Paints, on the red carpet at Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai. Dani shared his insights into the paint industry and Asian Paints' success in a highly competitive market.
Dani emphasised the importance of customer-centricity in Asian Paints' success. He believes that the customer is the king and that focusing on customers' needs and preferences is crucial to the company's ongoing success.
“I have been repeatedly saying that we have to concentrate, with respect to customer-centricity, and customer is the king. As long as we keep on concentrating on customer-centricity, we will always succeed," he said.
Dani noted that the paint business has always been competitive, and Asian Paints faced stiff competition from foreign companies in the past. However, through innovation in technology and business processes, the company continued to grow and eventually became the market leader in 1968.
India's most prestigious business awards, the India Business Leader Awards (IBLA), are back for their 18th edition. The IBLA recognises the most outstanding leaders in business, sports, entertainment, and entrepreneurship. The event is set to bring together the best of the best, all under one roof, to honor those who have excelled in their respective fields.
Click here for the complete coverage of India Business Leader Awards 2023
X