India's most prestigious business awards, the India Business Leader Awards (IBLA), turned 18 on Thursday. The red carpet at IBLA was graced by some of the most prominent figures in business, sports, and entertainment. The winners were felicitated in a grand ceremony held in the presence of a distinguished audience.

Speaking on the red carpet, Zarin Daruwala of Standard Chartered highlighted several positive developments in the Indian corporate sector. One of the main drivers of expansion in the corporate sector, according to Daruwala, is the Indian government's Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme and infrastructure push. Daruwala also noted that there is a lot of demand for housing in India.

Nilesh Shah of Envision Capital said, investor portfolios should tilt towards domestic-facing businesses. This is because he believes that the Indian economy is poised for strong growth in the coming years, and companies that have a strong presence in the domestic market are likely to benefit the most.

The IBLA ceremony is not just about celebrating success. It is also an opportunity for entrepreneurs and business leaders to network and learn from each other. The event provides a platform for individuals to connect with like-minded people and explore new opportunities.

