The India Business Leader Awards (IBLA) celebrated its 18th edition in a glittering event that honoured the most outstanding figures in the Indian corporate world. The much-awaited event also featured a tribute to the great poet and philosopher, Rabindranath Tagore, by two highly acclaimed musicians - Amaan and Ayaan Ali Bangash.

The Ali Bangash brothers are seventh-generation musicians from the renowned Senia Bangash School, and have been disciples of their father, the great sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan.

They were initiated into the fine art of sarod playing from a young age and gave their first public performances at the age of eight. Since then, they have taken their music to the world, performing in prestigious venues like Carnegie Hall and the Kennedy Center in the USA, Royal Festival Hall, Symphony Hall and Barbican Centre in the UK, Konzerthaus Vienna, Concertgebouw Amsterdam, Esplanade Singapore and Sydney Opera House.

They have also featured in world-renowned festivals such as WOMAD, Edinburgh International Festival, and World Beat in Brisbane.

Amaan and Ayaan Ali Bangash are also Gold Medal Winners at the Global Music Awards for their outstanding contribution to the global music industry and excellence in the classical music sphere.

The trio, along with their father, were honoured for their album "Peace Worshipers," which was released in July 2017 by Affetto Records and distributed by Naxos.

Tagore is widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in Indian literature and music, and his works continue to inspire people around the world.