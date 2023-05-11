Prabha Narasimhan of Colgate-Palmolive India said rural markets are not coming back as the company had hoped. This is a significant challenge for Colgate, given that rural areas represent a significant portion of the Indian market.

Prabha Narasimhan of Colgate-Palmolive India, speaking on the sidelines of the 18th edition of CNBC-TV18 India Business Leaders Awards (IBLA), shared some interesting insights into Colgate's performance and strategy.

Despite the challenges in the rural market, Narasimhan expressed optimism about the premiumisation trend. She noted that the company can see some green shoots coming, indicating that there is potential for growth in the premium segment of the market.