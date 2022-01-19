0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Hyundai Motor partners with quantum computer firm IonQ for battery development

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.COM IST (Published)
Mini

The partnership will create a battery chemistry model to simulate the structure and energy of lithium oxide, to help improve the performance, costs, and safety of lithium batteries.

Hyundai Motor partners with quantum computer firm IonQ for battery development
Quantum computer maker IonQ Inc said today that it is partnering with Hyundai Motor Company to use quantum computers to develop more effective batteries.
The partnership will create a battery chemistry model to simulate the structure and energy of lithium oxide, to help improve the performance, costs, and safety of lithium batteries, IonQ said.
Better battery technology is key to advancing the use of electric cars.
Researchers believe quantum computers could operate millions of times faster than today's advanced supercomputers, potentially making tasks such as mapping complex molecular structures and chemical reactions much faster.
For that to happen, the quantum computers still need to scale up further, say experts. Still companies, from banks to pharmaceutical firms, are testing out different ways to start using the quantum computers to be ready for the day when they become more reliable.
Also read: 
Tags
Previous Article

Budget 2022: India Inc seeks reforms, investments and tax stability

Next Article

Better.com CEO Vishal Garg, who fired 900 employees via Zoom, is back 'after a break'

next story