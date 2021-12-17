Hyundai Motor appoints Unsoo Kim as Managing Director in India

South Korean auto major Hyundai Motor Company on Friday announced a top-level change in its Indian operations with Unsoo Kim slated to take over as Managing Director from January 1, 2022. Unsoo Kim, currently with the parent company in South Korea, will replace Seon Seob Kim (SS Kim) who will lead a global role at Hyundai Motor Company headquarters in Seoul after his successful stint of three years in India, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) said in a statement.

SS Kim has been at the helm of HMIL since November 2018. He has played a key role in positioning the company as a new age smart mobility solutions provider with a focus on bringing internet-enabled connected cars and kick-starting the company's electric mobility journey in India with the launch of Kona, an all-electric SUV.