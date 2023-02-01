Follow real-time updates on Union Budget 2023Catch exclusive videos on Union Budget 2023 from CNBC-TV18
The Indian Railways will design and make hydrogen-fuelled trains in India by December and run them on heritage circuits such as Lonavla, Ooty, Kalka-Shimla and Darjeeling, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told CNBC-TV18 on Wednesday, announcing major development plans for the national transporter.
Vaishnaw also said that the ministry is working on plans to set up coach manufacturing plants at Maharashtra’s Latur, Haryana’s Sonepat and UP’s Rae Bareli. This is in addition to the current coach manufacturing plant at ICF Chennai.
The minister also said that the Railways has improved its market share of cargo transport to about 29% and has helped the carrier break even. Notably, Vaishnaw disclosed that this money is used for operational expenses of Railways totally. For capital expenditure, it is dependent on government funding, he said.
The news came on a day when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced Rs 2.4 lakh crore allocation for the Railways in the Budget 2023.
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
