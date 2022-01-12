Hybrid work, flexibility key to employees’ happiness: Satya Nadella

Flexible and remote arrangements like work from home (WFH) and hybrid work, that have evolved since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, are going to play a crucial role in keeping employees happy and productive, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said.

Apart from hybrid work, multi-cloud, multi-edge computing, hyperconnected business and zero trust security will be the leading trends in the future of business, Nadella said.

The Microsoft CEO also said the world is gradually moving from a mobile and cloud era to an era of ubiquitous computing and ambient intelligence, and there will be more digitisation in the next decade than in the last 40 years.

“It starts with a new world of hybrid work. We are seeing changes in how we work, when we work and where our work gets done,” he said.

Highlighting the two challenges of hybrid paradox and great reshuffle, Nadella said more people are changing jobs now than earlier times.

“When it comes to hybrid work, there is no standard, and flexibility will be key," Mint quoted the CEO as saying. Nadella was speaking at a two-day Microsoft Future Ready conference held virtually.

“Productivity and flexibility are not mutually exclusive," he said.

A number of surveys conducted since the pandemic, including those done by Microsoft, have revealed that knowledge workers prefer to work remotely. Several professionals have moved away from business districts in search of homes at lower rents. A few others have also returned home to care for their children and elderly parents, Mint reported.

According to a survey by Microsoft in 2021, 73 percent of workers were hoping for flexible remote work to continue. Till now, Microsoft has not declared a date for employees to return to offices.

However, to support hybrid work, companies would have to build strong digital infrastructure that will blend the digital and physical spaces, said Nadella.

Companies will also have to focus on building a hyper-connected business, which is part of the sweeping business process transformation that is currently underway.

“Over the past year and a half, we talked about how we had to pivot sales and customer service manufacturing to be remote ready. Going forward, this will just be built in by design,” he said.

Nadella said building digital capability will be of paramount importance for every company in the future.