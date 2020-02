FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) on Monday said it will set up a new subsidiary with an authorised share capital of Rs 2,000 crore.

The company’s board has approved a proposal to set up the subsidiary, it said in a statement. This new subsidiary has been formed to leverage the growth opportunities in a fast-changing business environment and will help HUL in becoming more agile and customer-focused.

In 2018-19, HUL reported a revenue of Rs 38,224 crore. Shares of HUL on Monday settled at Rs 2,216 apiece, down 1.42 percent, on the BSE.

The company recently reported an 11.9 percent year-on-year growth in the December quarter profit at Rs 1,616 crore, driven by lower commodity cost and other expenses.

HUL said home-care continued its trajectory of good performance with double-digit top-line growth, though the beauty and personal care segment was impacted by a higher-than-expected slowdown to market growth and delayed winter.