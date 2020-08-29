HUL boss Sanjiv Mehta’s take on WFH, eating habits, hygiene, consumption trends in post-COVID world

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Sanjiv Mehta, Chariman and Managing Director of HUL shared his thoughts on the social and consumer trends prevailing at present and which of those are likely to persist and to what extent.

Curated excerpts from the interview:

Work From Home (WFH): I firmly believe that let us not write the obituary of working from office. However, very importantly there will be a hybrid model which will come into play.

Value for money: In times of uncertainty, fear, anxiety, consumers do gravitate towards value-based volume shopping. We are very clearly seeing a trend where low unit priced packs are growing at a much faster pace.

Cleanliness: An important bit that I believe is bound to stay and will not go away is clean living. Clean has become a kind of a cult during this period. There is a fetish for cleaning, cleansing, clean living.

Handwashing with soap: As a company, we used to spend crore of rupees every year trying to inculcate the habit of washing hands with soap, at least 5 times a day at the right moments. I believe this is the right thing for the society because it would prevent you from even normal illnesses like flu etc and make you much more healthy. So, this is something that I don’t think will remain at an obsessive level but it is bound to continue.

Sanitiser as a category: First it was a very small market in India, there were a few players like us who were selling sanitizers before COVID. Now it has gone up by 150x of what it was before. Once things become more normal, it will come down to somewhere in the vicinity of 15-20 percent of where it is today because some habits will change.

Obsession with sanitisers: Let us be absolutely clear, it is not going to remain at this obsessive level. Normally it takes about 60 days to inculcate a habit and we are much beyond 60 day phase now. So I wouldn’t be surprised if people carry a small bottle of sanitizer in their pocket or in their purse and whenever you sit in a Uber or in a public space, you touch a surface, then you would like to take it out but the obsession will go and this is also very visible – if we were to ask our China business the obsession with sanitizer has come down to much more normal now.

Eating out: One very important bit is that human beings are social animals. They like to interact with other human beings. So if we say that the habits of going out to a good restaurant and enjoying a meal or a drink with your friends or dear ones is going to go away, the answer is no. Look at Europe what has happened, look at what happened in China in the month of March after it became much better over there, there were long queues outside KFC.