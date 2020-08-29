Business HUL boss Sanjiv Mehta’s take on WFH, eating habits, hygiene, consumption trends in post-COVID world Updated : August 29, 2020 12:41 PM IST People have inculcated new eating habits, they have developed new tastes and they have very importantly also got themselves new skills, says Mehta An important bit that I believe is bound to stay and will not go away is clean living, says Mehta. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply