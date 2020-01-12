#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Huawei selling one lakh foldable Mate X phones a month

Updated : January 12, 2020 02:31 PM IST

The Mate X, which is only for sale in China, sells for 16,999 yuan or about $2,400, which makes it more expensive than Samsung's Galaxy Fold.
Huawei and its South Korean rival Samsung were the two front-runners in the race to bring a foldable phone to market first in 2019.
The Mate has been on sale in China for two months now, which means Huawei so far sold around 2,00,000 units of the foldable phone.
Huawei selling one lakh foldable Mate X phones a month
