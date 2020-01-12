Business

Huawei selling one lakh foldable Mate X phones a month

Updated : January 12, 2020 02:31 PM IST

The Mate X, which is only for sale in China, sells for 16,999 yuan or about $2,400, which makes it more expensive than Samsung's Galaxy Fold.

Huawei and its South Korean rival Samsung were the two front-runners in the race to bring a foldable phone to market first in 2019.