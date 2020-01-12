Business
Huawei selling one lakh foldable Mate X phones a month
Updated : January 12, 2020 02:31 PM IST
The Mate X, which is only for sale in China, sells for 16,999 yuan or about $2,400, which makes it more expensive than Samsung's Galaxy Fold.
Huawei and its South Korean rival Samsung were the two front-runners in the race to bring a foldable phone to market first in 2019.
The Mate has been on sale in China for two months now, which means Huawei so far sold around 2,00,000 units of the foldable phone.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more