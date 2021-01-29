Business Huawei loses spot in top 5 handset players for first time in six years Updated : January 29, 2021 11:07 AM IST Huawei dramatically receded in most markets as the result of the US sanctions. Apple shipped its most iPhones ever in a single quarter, at 81.8 million units, up 4 per cent against the previous year. Samsung took second place, shipping 62 million units and Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo completed the top five. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply