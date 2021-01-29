Countdown

  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Business
Business

Huawei loses spot in top 5 handset players for first time in six years

Updated : January 29, 2021 11:07 AM IST

Huawei dramatically receded in most markets as the result of the US sanctions.
Apple shipped its most iPhones ever in a single quarter, at 81.8 million units, up 4 per cent against the previous year.
Samsung took second place, shipping 62 million units and Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo completed the top five.
Huawei loses spot in top 5 handset players for first time in six years

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Gold rate today: Yellow metal rises above Rs 49,000 per 10 grams level; Silver surges over 1%

Gold rate today: Yellow metal rises above Rs 49,000 per 10 grams level; Silver surges over 1%

12-month executable order book crossed $500 million for 1st time: Coforge CEO

12-month executable order book crossed $500 million for 1st time: Coforge CEO

Indus Towers posts Rs 1,360 cr profit in Q3

Indus Towers posts Rs 1,360 cr profit in Q3

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

cnbctv-18 budget 2020
Budget 2021: What India Inc wants
Budget 2021: Here's what individual taxpayers expect from FM
Budget Report Card: Has government delivered on its promises to startups?
Advertisement