Huawei India appoints David Li as CEO

Huawei Telecommunications India on Tuesday said it has appointed David Li as its Chief Executive Officer. He replaces Jay Chen who has been promoted to handle Asia Pacific level business role.

"I am very excited to be given the opportunity to lead Huawei Telecommunications in India. As a global ICT solutions provider, we are committed to the strategic development of India's ICT industry and will continue to work with the Government, customers and ecosystem partners to bring future technological innovations," Li said in a statement.

Li joined Huawei in 2002 and has experience of working in the India market, including in roles like vice president sales and vice president HR during different phases of his career.

He was serving as CEO of Huawei Cambodia before returning to India to take on his new role.