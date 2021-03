Taiwanese tech giant HTC has launched Wildfire E3, its latest entry-level smartphone on Monday. The device is a part of the Wildfire series that was initially launched in Russia and could soon be made available worldwide.

Features & specifications

The smartphone is powered by Helio P22 chipset and comes with a 6.51-inch IPS screen that produces an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1560 pixels. It is available in both 4 GB RAM + 64 GB and 4 GB of RAM + 128 GB configurations.

The smartphone comes with various features such as dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, USB-C, a 3.5mm audio jack, a microSD card slot, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, and face unlock.

On the camera front, the device has a quad-camera set up in the rear. It includes a 13MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it houses a 13MP camera for selfies.

Price & colour

Available in blue and black colours, the device costs approximately Rs 13,000 (150 euros).