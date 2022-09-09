HSBC has no plans of entering the crypto space, says global CEO

By CNBC-TV18

"As a bank, we're not getting into the crypto world, crypto trading, crypto exchanges," Noel Quinn, Group Chief Executive, HSBC, told CNBC-TV18 on Friday.

He said cryptocurrencies are too volatile. "I do worry about the sustainability of the valuations of crypto and I have done for a while. I'm not going to predict where it will go in the future," he said.

Quinn said HSBC is more negative on crypto than other banks. "As a product, I questioned its suitability for many of the consumers in the marketplace today. So that's why HSBC is more negative on crypto than other banks," he said.

"India is extremely well positioned to ride out an economic slowdown and has seen strong FDI, trade flows," Quinn said

"Manufacturing plants are starting to be built in India, and credit goes to the Government of India. They've created an environment that is stable politically on a domestic front," he added. Quinn lauded India's recent economic reforms like the GST and digitisation of payments and said that these steps have made it easier to set up a base in India.

The HSBC chief met a number of fintech and unicorns on Thursday to look at collaborations going ahead.

"We have under-invested in international wealth for digitisation and are looking at creating a truly digital retail and wealth business," he said.

HSBC recently announced the acquisition of the asset management business from L&T and hopes to get regulatory approval for it shortly.

"I'm willing to consider further acquisition should they become available in the future," said Quinn.