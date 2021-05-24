  • SENSEX
HSBC CEO says Bitcoin not for us

Updated : May 24, 2021 15:41:16 IST

HSBC’s stance also contrasts with rival banks such as Goldman Sachs, which Reuters in March reported had restarted its cryptocurrency trading desk.
Bitcoin traded at USD 34,464 on Monday, down nearly 50 percent in just 40 days from its year high of USD 64,895 on April 14.
