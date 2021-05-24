HSBC CEO says Bitcoin not for us Updated : May 24, 2021 15:41:16 IST HSBC’s stance also contrasts with rival banks such as Goldman Sachs, which Reuters in March reported had restarted its cryptocurrency trading desk. Bitcoin traded at USD 34,464 on Monday, down nearly 50 percent in just 40 days from its year high of USD 64,895 on April 14. Published : May 24, 2021 03:37 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply