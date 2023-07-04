CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness NewsHPCL Rajasthan Refinery Limited executes a loan agreement under a consortium arrangement

HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Limited executes a loan agreement under a consortium arrangement

HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Limited executes a loan agreement under a consortium arrangement
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Abhimanyu Sharma  Jul 4, 2023 8:25:29 PM IST (Updated)

The project includes setting up of an energy-efficient & environment-friendly refinery cum petrochemical complex with a capacity of nine Million Metric Tonnes per Annum (MMTPA), setting up of a pipeline for transportation of imported as well as locally sourced crude oil.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited Rajasthan Refinery Limited (HRRL) has executed a loan agreement under consortium arrangement for Rs. 48,625 crores, where state-run REC Limited has extended a loan of Rs. 4,785 crores for the project in Barmer.

Live TV

Loading...

The project includes setting up of an energy-efficient & environment-friendly refinery cum petrochemical complex with a capacity of nine Million Metric Tonnes per Annum (MMTPA), setting up of a pipeline for transportation of imported as well as locally sourced crude oil.
It further includes a pipeline for transportation of water to the refinery site, a captive power plant to meet the refinery's power and steam requirements, crude and product storage facilities, township and allied facilities and utilities.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X