HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Limited executes a loan agreement under a consortium arrangement

The project includes setting up of an energy-efficient & environment-friendly refinery cum petrochemical complex with a capacity of nine Million Metric Tonnes per Annum (MMTPA), setting up of a pipeline for transportation of imported as well as locally sourced crude oil.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited Rajasthan Refinery Limited (HRRL) has executed a loan agreement under consortium arrangement for Rs. 48,625 crores, where state-run REC Limited has extended a loan of Rs. 4,785 crores for the project in Barmer.

